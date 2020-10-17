close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
October 17, 2020

Dealing with change

Newspost

 
October 17, 2020

Studies suggest that Pakistan may witness the devastating effects of climate change in the future. The recent torrential rains were one of the alarming signs of climate change.

It is extremely shameful that the relevant department hasn’t taken any steps to address this serious challenge.

Syed Musharaf Rashdi

Hyderabad

