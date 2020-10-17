close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Save our children

Newspost

 
October 17, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Child sexual abuse’ (Oct 15) by Riaz Ahmed Soomro. I completely agree with the writer. It is really shameful and painful to read about child sexual abuse cases on a daily basis. That our authorities haven’t taken any step to protect children is the reason for a rapid increase in the number of these crimes.

Criminals know that they can escape the long arms of the law and are not frightened at all. The relevant authorities ought to take strict measures to put an end to such cases. Our children deserve to live in a peaceful and safe environment.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

