Imported vegetables

Pakistan is more focused on its imports rather than improving the production of the agriculture sector. Until 2017, Pakistan imported tomatoes and onions worth Rs17 billion per annum. Despite a huge amount of imports, there is a shortage of essential food items.

Wheat prices increase every month. The current government has failed to take any action against this. Rising food prices have affected the poor badly. The authorities need to look into the issue and provide some relief to the people.

Komal Sikandar

Karachi