Religious intolerance is a cause of great concern in Pakistan. Last week, a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Badin. In July, a Hindu temple in Islamabad was attacked. These incidents are a painful reminder of the fact that respect for minority religious beliefs is increasingly shrinking in the country. This vandalism was the blatant violation of both human rights and the constitution.

Critics have long argued that while leaders in Pakistan condemn rising Hindu nationalism in India and atrocities committed by the Modi-led government in Kashmir, they don’t look at growing religious intolerance in their country. It is time the state embraced religious pluralism. The government should take all measures to protect the rights of minority communities.

M Shahjahan Memon

Qambar