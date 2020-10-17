close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Know your rights

Newspost

 
October 17, 2020

Every citizen should have an understanding of their rights. I am a graduate, but during my 16 years of formal education I was never taught the constitution. A few students put in extra effort to study the constitution. But isn’t it the state’s duty to educate its citizens? Now that the government is introducing a Single National Curriculum (SNC), it’s time it made sure that schools are teaching our children their rights. The constitution must be taught in schools and colleges.

Muzammil Raza Soomro

Hyderabad

