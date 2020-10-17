Know your rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Every citizen should have an understanding of their rights. I am a graduate, but during my 16 years of formal education I was never taught the constitution. A few students put in extra effort to study the constitution. But isn’t it the state’s duty to educate its citizens? Now that the government is introducing a Single National Curriculum (SNC), it’s time it made sure that schools are teaching our children their rights. The constitution must be taught in schools and colleges.
Muzammil Raza Soomro
Hyderabad