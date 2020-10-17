Dealing with change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Studies suggest that Pakistan may witness the devastating effects of climate change in the future. The recent torrential rains were one of the alarming signs of climate change. It is extremely shameful that the relevant department hasn’t taken any steps to address this serious challenge.
Syed Musharaf Rashdi
Hyderabad