Mexico says US arrest of ex-defence chief linked to drugs

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s former defence minister Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the United States on suspicion of links with drug trafficking, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

“It’s a very regrettable fact that a former defense minister is arrested, accused of links with drug trafficking,” said Lopez Obrador told reporters a day after Cienfuegos was detained at Los Angeles airport.

“Of course, all this must be proven,” he said, adding that the US authorities were expected to announce the reasons for the arrest later Friday.The 72-year-old general, who was defense chief from 2012 to 2018 under former president Enrique Pena Nieto, is reported to have been on a trip with his family when he was detained.