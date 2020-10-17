Entire nation stands behind selfless security forces: PM

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging the immense sacrifices of security forces for the homeland, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the nation stood behind them for their services towards the safety and security of Pakistan.

“The entire nation stands behind all our security forces as they continue to lay down their lives for the safety and security of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister tweeted after 20 security personnel were martyred in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan on Thursday.

“My deepest condolences and prayers for the 20 security personnel, including six Army men, martyred in two cowardly acts of terrorism yesterday,” he said. Around 14 Frontier Corps

soldiers and security guards embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists at the Makran coastal highway near Ormara in Balochistan, who attacked the security forces escorting an Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) convoy from Gwadar to Karachi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

Separately, six soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a convoy near Razmak in North Waziristan, the ISPR said.