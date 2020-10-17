Pakistan reports 659 new virus cases, 7 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday jumped to 9,421 after 659 more people tested positive for the virus, while seven patients died during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 780 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 74 of whom are on ventilator.

Some 33,901 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday — 9,687 in Sindh, 11,678 in Punjab, 5,330 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,985 in Islamabad, 1,029 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 674 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). A total of 4,009,497 corona tests have been conducted so far.

The death toll reached 6,621 deaths after the seven deaths on Thursday — 2,568 in Sindh, 2,283 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 193 in Islamabad, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 80 in

AJK. Since the pandemic began, a total of 321,877 cases were detected — AJK 3,322, Balochistan 15,621, GB 4,016, Islamabad 17,781, KP 38,521, Punjab 101,367 and Sindh 141,249. A total of 305,835 have recovered from the disease across Pakistan.