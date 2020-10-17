Youth killed, dozens arrested in Kashmir crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation troops on Friday killed yet another Kashmiri youth in held Kashmir’s Badgam district while dozens of people were arrested in an intensified crackdown across the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed during a violent cordon and search operation in the Chadoora area of Budgam. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

In addition to Badgam, massive cordon and search operations were under way in different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Rajouri.

Locals told media that the Indian personnel barge into houses, harass residents and vandalise the household goods. They said a number of youths had been rounded up from various areas over the past few days.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier — who had “absconded” along with a magazine of his service rifle from a camp in central Badgam district few days back — was arrested by the police in the Rajouri district of the disputed territory.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldier, identified as Altaf Hussain, was apprehended by the police from his native Manjkote area of Rajouri along with ammunition which he had taken away from his camp in Chadoora area of Badgam district.

A police officer told the media that a case had been registered in Manjkote police station in this regard and investigations had been initiated.