Electrocuted

DIR: A young man died of electrocution in Belanzai area in Upper Dir district late Wednesday night, his family said. It was learnt that Zeeshan Khan, 23, was removing some fault from an electric appliance at home when he got an electric shock. He was being taken to the district headquarters hospital, but he died on the way to hospital.