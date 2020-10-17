close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Electrocuted

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

DIR: A young man died of electrocution in Belanzai area in Upper Dir district late Wednesday night, his family said. It was learnt that Zeeshan Khan, 23, was removing some fault from an electric appliance at home when he got an electric shock. He was being taken to the district headquarters hospital, but he died on the way to hospital.

