close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2020

Dr Rashid Azeem appointed at PIC

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2020

PESHAWAR: Dr Rashid Azeem has been appointed as an assistant professor of Hematology and Blood Banking at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC). A press release said the KP government is launching the PIC in a few days and hiring in different departments is under process for a smooth running of the facility.

Dr Rashid Azeem has done FCPS in Hematology from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, Karachi. He has worked in the Safe Blood Transfusion Project for the establishment of regional blood transfusion centre and implementation of safe transfusion practices in the province.

Latest News

More From Peshawar