Dr Rashid Azeem appointed at PIC

PESHAWAR: Dr Rashid Azeem has been appointed as an assistant professor of Hematology and Blood Banking at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC). A press release said the KP government is launching the PIC in a few days and hiring in different departments is under process for a smooth running of the facility.

Dr Rashid Azeem has done FCPS in Hematology from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, Karachi. He has worked in the Safe Blood Transfusion Project for the establishment of regional blood transfusion centre and implementation of safe transfusion practices in the province.