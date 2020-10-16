NAB chairman listens to public complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday listened peoples’ complaints ranging from Modarba/Musharka, housing societies, money laundering, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and directed the quarters concerned to immediately resolve the issues of the people.

The complaints related to regional bureaus were sent to relevant authorities for prompt action.

NAB chairman after taking over the responsibilities had announced to listen to peoples’ complaints every month by himself and directed the regional bureau heads to listen to public grievances personally every month and also resolve the issues.

Justice (R) haved Iqbal so far listened over 2,500 complaints personally and also referred hundreds of complaints to relevant bureaus for resolution. Of which positive results have already started pouring in.

It merits mentioning here that NAB has received almost double complaints during the year 2020 as compared to 2019 which are being taken to conclusion.

The NAB keeps record of all applications and informs the complainant about their resolution.

The record has already been computerised on the directives of the chairman. The people have lauded the efforts of NAB chairman resolving their complaints.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that the goal of bureau is corruption-free Pakistan. “The NAB is striving hard to nab the corrupt elements. Commenting on criticism on NAB by some people, he asked them to utilise their energies in defending their billions of rupees corruption references instead of resorting to baseless criticism,” he said. NAB chairman said that top priority of bureau is to eradicate corruption from society and has opened its door for the people to lodge their complaints against corruption and officers are working hard to resolve peoples’ complaints. He directed the officers to utilise their energies for completing complain verifications, inquiries, and investigations so that the corrupt could be punished.