Man electrocutes wife

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly electrocuted his wife in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala, on Thursday. Hameed Ullah exchanged harsh words with his wife Kubra and electrocuted her. Nowshera Virkan police have registered murder case against the husband on the complaint of the parents of the deceased.

ANTI-DENGUE MEASURES: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ali Akbar Bhindar Thursday directed heads of all departments to boost up measures to combat the spread of dengue virus in the district. Addressing a meeting in the DC office, he directed health officers to start awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue preventive measures. —Correspondent