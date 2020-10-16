close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

Man electrocutes wife

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly electrocuted his wife in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala, on Thursday. Hameed Ullah exchanged harsh words with his wife Kubra and electrocuted her. Nowshera Virkan police have registered murder case against the husband on the complaint of the parents of the deceased.

ANTI-DENGUE MEASURES: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ali Akbar Bhindar Thursday directed heads of all departments to boost up measures to combat the spread of dengue virus in the district. Addressing a meeting in the DC office, he directed health officers to start awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue preventive measures. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Pakistan