Govt will complete its five-year term: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government will complete its five-year term. Sheikh Rashid while talking to media after the inauguration of Bahawalpur Model Station said the most historic building in Bahawalpur belongs to this railway station. He added that he will also inaugurate another railway station in Hassan Abdal this month. “We will improve the railway system, and we have also taken the initiative to increase the salaries of railway drivers,” he said, according to local media.

He predicted that the tender for ML-1 will also be completed by the end of this month. He said that a lot of corruption has been eradicated from the Railways and more will be obliterated soon.

While targeting the opposition, Shaikh Rasheed rejected all claims about the end of the PTI regime in December 2020 and January 2021. He clarified that the PTI government is not going anywhere before completing its five-year term.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari has set a timetable of going to jail, hospital, and then home because he is an expert person in these activities.

Shaikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan can leave his seat but will never give NRO. Shaikh Rasheed said the politicians themselves were sitting in London and asking the people to take to the streets.

In addition to this, he said that the prices of essential commodities should be reduced. People do not hate Imran Khan but they do complain about inflation.