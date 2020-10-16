Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away

KARACHI: Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Rashid Hussain Rabbani, died of coronavirus disease here on Thursday. He was 67 years old.

The senior PPP leader had been under treatment at a privately-run hospital of the city due to coronavirus infection. He was an active leader and activist of the PPP belonging to Karachi. Late Rabbani had joined the Peoples Party in 1970-71. He twice remained president of PPP Karachi chapter and also remained provincial general secretary of the party. He had also been imprisoned due to the Peoples Party’s movement to restore democracy in the country. He was always part of the negotiations’ committee of the Peoples Party to hold discussion with other political parties.

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party has announced a three-day mourning period due to the demise of Rashid Rabbani.

The PPP chairman said that the upcoming public meeting of the PPP in Karachi in Bagh-e-Jinnah on October 18 would be held to pay tribute to the late senior leader of the party.

The funeral prayers of Rashid Rabbani were held at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton Block 2 on Thursday night.

Those who condoled the demise of Rashid Rabbani and praised his decades-long political services for the PPP including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, and several other political leaders.

The PPP leaders said that political services of the late party leader were simply unforgettable and the vacuum created in the arena of politics due to his demise could never be filled.

The late PPP leader was very well known among the political, social, and media circles of the city. For several years when Muttahida Quami Movement held complete sway over Karachi, Rashid Rabbani were among the few leaders of the Peoples Party considered as the public symbols of the PPP in the city.