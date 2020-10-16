20-year-old case: NAB seeks court’s nod to close inquiry against Shahbaz

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved an application before the court, seeking permission to close a 20-year-old inquiry against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The NAB had started inquiry against the PML-N chief over allegations of alleged illegal allotment of LDA plots.

The NAB stated that during the course of inquiry no concrete evidence against Shahbaz Sharif’s involvement has been found.

Moreover, the whole record has turned into ashes after fire broke in LDA building, the NAB added.

As per details, the NAB Lahore had launched the inquiry in June 2000 against the former Punjab Chief Minister and others. The LDA had acquired the land of Mouza Nawankot for the Gulshan Ravi Society in 1978 and was to provide 10 plots in return.

According to allegations, one-canal plots were illegally allotted to favorite persons and when the NAB launched a probe, the allotment of plots were allegedly canceled.