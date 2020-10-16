Private banks’ reservations on easy instalments removed, PM told

ISLAMABAD: SBP Governor Reza Baqir told Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday that the process of consultation with all private banks regarding easy installments has been completed and their reservations have been removed.

The prime minister was chairing the weekly meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here. The forum was briefed by the FBR chairman on online registration system and awareness seminar. The meeting was informed that awareness seminars have been organized in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. As many as 112 individuals and companies associated with the construction sector have registered with the FBR to work on 123 projects.

The Sindh chief secretary informed the meeting that a one-window portal is functioning for investors under which 19 projects have been approved in Sindh. NOCs have been issued for 75 projects. A committee has been notified to oversee the projects, which also includes representatives from the private sector. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary informed that the total investment of housing and construction projects in the province has reached Rs 83 billion and sales of cement, bricks and mortar have increased significantly.

The prime minister directed that the process of issuance of permits should be made transparent, easy and short term to facilitate the investors.

Meanwhile, the PM met a delegation of industrialists including Sanaullah Chaudhry (United Motorcycle), Abdul Rehman (Chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers), Moin Zafar (Pakistan Furniture Manufacturers Association), Mian Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan Tyre Manufacturers Association) and Murtaza (Pakistan Tyre Manufacturers Association), Amirullah Wala (Mobile Manufacturers Association), Sohail Altaf (Automotives), Ehteshamuddin (Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association) and Sardar Yasir Ilyas (Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry). Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Advisor Dr Ishrat Hussain, SBP Governor Reza Baqir and FBR Chairman Javed Ghani were also present.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister and his team for providing facilities to industries in view of the epidemic. The delegation made suggestions for increasing exports, promoting domestic industry and improving the tax system.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said the government is committed to providing facilities to the business community and industrialists and is taking all possible steps to facilitate businesses. He said the promotion of domestic industry would create employment opportunities and export would generate foreign exchange which could be spent on public welfare projects. He called for establishing research and training links between the industry and universities so that the youth could acquire technical skills. He said the countries which provide facilities to investors and industrialists are the ones that develop. The prime minister issued instructions to the ministries concerned and the FBR on the suggestions made by the delegation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister condemned an attack on an OGDCL convoy on the Makran Coastal Highway. Expressing sympathy with the families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, he paid tributes to the services of the martyrs and prayed for high place for them in heaven. He sought a report of the incident.