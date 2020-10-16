One captain, five soldiers martyred: Terrorism claims 20 in Waziristan, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people, including the soldiers, were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

Seven soldiers of FC and seven security guards were martyred as an encounter took place between security forces and large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of OGDCL was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The security forces responded effectively, ensured security of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists. As a result of this encounter, seven brave soldiers of FC Balochistan and seven security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat. The martyrs included Subedar Abid Hussain, Naik Muhammad Anwar, Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed, Lance Naik Abdul Latif, Sepoy Muhammad Waris, Sepoy Imran Khan, Havaldar (R) Samandar Khan, Muhammad Fawadullah, Attaullah, Waris Khan, Abdul Nafay, Shakirullah and Abid Hussain.

The security forces cordoned off the complete area and search for terrorists was underway.

The ISPR said such cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed. “Moreover, these acts cannot subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives,” said the ISPR. According to local media reports, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove confirmed the details of the attack, adding it involved at least seven assailants armed with rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.

“The attack was carried out by between seven and eight attackers who fired at the convoy with rocket launchers and other heavy weapons. They escaped from the area,” he said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, six soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a convoy near Razmak in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Those who embraced Shahadat included Captain Umar Farooq, 24, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44, Havaldar Younas Khan, 36, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37 and Lance Naik Asmatullah, 30.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement condemned the attack on the OGDCL convoy and sought a report into the incident. The premier expressed grief with the families of the martyred personnel of security agencies.

Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers in North Waziristan. In a statement, Zardari said that the entire nation salutes the valiant son of the soil who offered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He said that terrorist were the enemy of the nation and are still.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in a tweet said the attack on law-enforcement personnel was "a clear sign the enemy does not want Balochistan and its people to prosper".

Commenting on the incident, Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shahryar Afridi said while Pakistan is fast achieving peace and CPEC is transforming Pakistan into a vibrant economy, India-backed terrorists are making last-ditch effort to destabilise peace and development in Balochistan.

"Terrorism can't raise its head and enemy would fail again," he added.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders strongly condemned the North Waziristan and Balochistan terror attacks and said terrorists will never escape punishment.