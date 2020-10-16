close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
October 16, 2020

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s remand extended till Nov 10

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till November 10.

The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali.

Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for more than 217 days in the case. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.

