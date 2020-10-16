Fazl to lead rally from Lahore

LAHORE: The JUI-F ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders reached Lahore Thursday to lead the rally towards Gujranwala for PDM’s opening public meeting in the opposition parties’ campaign to oust the PTI government.

They reviewed the preparations of the rally for the PDM public meeting scheduled in Gujranwala tonight (Friday).

According to schedule, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead Friday prayers at Jamia Ashrafia and afterwards take out the rally along with other party leaders including secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Punjab ameer Dr Atiqur Rehman, Maulana Amjad Khan, Lahore district ameer Maulana Naeemuddin, Lahore district general secretary Maulana Abdul Hafeez, and others.

As per programme, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri will lead a rally from Old Kahna on Ferozepur Road, in which party’s caravans comprising workers and leaders from Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and other areas will join. This rally will merge after reaching Jamia Ashrafia after Friday prayers.

The main rally for Gujranwala led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders will pass through Ferozepur road towards Data Darbar and Shahdara, and opposition workers will accord the rallyists warm welcome along the route in many places including Icchra, Mozang Chungi, Jain Mandar, Lower Mall, Bhaati Gate, Minar-e-Pakistan, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Batti Chowk and Shahdara. The rallies of other opposition parties will also join this rally along the route, and it will become a large motorcade from Shahdara and march towards Gujranwala through GT road.