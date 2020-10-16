NAB chairman listens to public complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday listened peoples’ complaints ranging from Modarba/Musharka, housing societies, money laundering, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and directed the quarters concerned to immediately resolve the issues of the people.

The complaints related to regional bureaus were sent to relevant authorities for prompt action.

NAB chairman after taking over the responsibilities had announced to listen to peoples’ complaints every month by himself and directed the regional bureau heads to listen to public grievances personally every month and also resolve the issues.