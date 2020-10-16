Former Karachi-based MQM MNA joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Karachi-based member of National Assembly belonging to Muttahida Quami Movement, Muhammad Ali Rashid, on Thursday announced to quit MQM Pakistan for formally joining Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

The announcement to this effect was made at a joint press conference addressed by Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with the former MNA of MQM.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that former MNA of MQM in the present day was joining their struggle for complete restoration of democracy in the country.

He said that the alliance of Opposition political parties in the country, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would further its agitation drive in the country including in Karachi against the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the PTI’s government had completely failed to check price-hike of essential commodities in the country.

He said that agitation drive, protest rallies, and public meetings of the PDM were being organized fully in accordance with the law.

Saeed Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi president, said that former MNA MQM Muhammad Ali Rashid was an educated lawmaker belonging to Karachi.

He said that former MNA was one of the people of MQM against whom no allegation was pending.

He claimed that soon eminent persons belonging to Karachi would join the Peoples Party.

He said that face masks had been distributed among the participants of the rally of the PPP in Karachi held on October 4.

He said that all due health safety precautions would be observed for the upcoming public meeting of the PDM in Karachi on October 18 that would be hosted by the Peoples Party. He said that hundreds of thousands of face masks had been purchased for the purpose

He recalled that earlier the Peoples Party had cancelled its annual public meeting in Larkana to mark the death anniversary of the party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto due to the lockdown restrictions against the threat of coronavirus spread. He said that such lockdown restrictions had been lifted now.

Speaking on the occasion, former MNA Ali Rashid praised the performance of PPP’s Sindh government in ensuring the drainage of rainwater in minimum possible time after heavy monsoon rains in the city in August this year.

He said that Sindh chief minister had taken special interest in cleaning the areas of Defence Housing Authority and Cantonment Board Clifton despite that the provincial government was not responsible for municipal governance of these posh areas of Karachi. He said that the PPP had always done politics for the people.