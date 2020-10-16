PIA announces new guidelines for travel to UAE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) has announced new guidelines for travelers intending to travel to UAE on visit visa.
As per new rules, passengers traveling to UAE must possess UAE currency, a return ticket and confirmed hotel booking or local address of stay.
Passengers travelling to UAE will have to show that they are in possession of at least 2,000 dirhams, a return ticket and a confirmed hotel booking or local stay address. Failure to fulfill these prerequisites may cause deportation to Pakistan, a PIA spokesman said.