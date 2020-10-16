Rabbani backs govt employees, health workers’ sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday extended his support to the sit-in (Dharna) by the government employees and the lady health workers and said that the protest was against price hike and anti-labour policies of the federal government.

“The employees are demanding increase in their salaries and allowances proportionate to inflation along with other demands and these are genuine issues as due to the price hike which is being supported by and cartels of the crony capitalists of the government it has become impossible for the working class to have one square meal a day,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Rabbani said the demands also include introduction of the proper structure of the government pay scales and the end of the downsizing and privatisation of government owned entities.