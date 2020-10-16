Law-breakers won’t be spared: Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and explained the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people as well as law & order in the province.

The chief minister directed him to take necessary steps for maintaining law & order, adding that no stone should be left unturned for the protection of life and property of the citizens. Observance of law would be ensured and any violation of law would not be tolerated, he stated and warned that the law would come into action against anti-law activities.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the PTI, being a democratic party, had permitted the meeting in pursuance of democratic norms. The opposition has the right to assemble within the sphere of law but implementation of anti-corona SOPs is also imperative, he asserted. There is a threat of the spread of this disease due to public meetings, he said adding that efforts made for overcoming corona would not be allowed to go down the drain.

Law Minister Raja Basharat stated that democratic responsibility had been fulfilled by allowing the meeting. No one has been arrested and propaganda is being made by the opposition. Law is equal for all and action will be taken against those who will take the law into their hands, he added.