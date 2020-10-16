Protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s office cancelled

LONDON: Tariq Mahmood has announced to cancel protest outside Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office opposite Hyde Park scheduled for today (Friday) in disagreement with a parallel protest organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser and spokesman on UK and Europe Trade Sahibzada Jahangir.

Tariq Mahmood, who runs a group called Pakistan Patriotic Front, had originally given call for the protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s office from where former premier Nawaz Sharif will make a speech to the Gujranwala public rally by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Following his announcement, Sahibzada Jahangir also announced a protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s house.

Sahibzada Jahangir in a message said he was directed by Imran Khan to organise the protest against Nawaz Sharif outside his flats on Dunraven Street, near Park Lane.

Tariq Mahmood said on Thursday that he has decided to cancel the protest in protest at the “photo session” planned by a PTI group. Tariq Mahmood said that Sahibzada Jahangir should not have announced a separate protest, taking cue from him. He said that holding protests outside people’s home is “morally wrong and I don’t endorse it”.