Two labourers killed, one injured in mine blast

KOHAT: Two labourers were killed and another injured in a blast at the coalmine in Darra Adamkhel town here on Thursday, official sources said. According to Rescue 1122 officials, gas accumulated in the coalmine No 7 in the Tandi Killay of Darra Adamkhel, which led to a blast. It killed two miners and another injured.

The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and launched an operation. They pulled out the bodies and the injured labourer from the mine. They were transported to CMH, Peshawar. The names of the killed and injured miners could not be confirmed but they were stated to be from the Shangla district of KP.