3 dengue cases

LAHORE:Three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, raising the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 149, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

The two patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura. Seven dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.