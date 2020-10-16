White Cane Safety Day walk

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) organised a walk to observe International White Cane Safety Day on its campus here Thursday. World White Cane Safety Day is observed annually on 15 October across the globe, including Pakistan. The walk was organsied by the UOE Department of Special Education to disseminate awareness about the day. UOE Vice-Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha accompanied by Director Division of Education, Dr Ayaz Muhammad Khan and Chairperson Department of Special Education Dr Shaheen Pasha along with faculty members students and staff participated in the walk. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha expressed his views that prospective teachers should put their heart and soul in learning best teaching strategies to serve the people with special needs and added this would definitely be a positive step forward in nation building.