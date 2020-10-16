Cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in the plain areas.