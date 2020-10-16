close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 16, 2020

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

 
October 16, 2020

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in the plain areas.

Latest News

More From Lahore