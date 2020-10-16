‘Efforts on to improve livestock dept’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak has said practical steps are being taken to boost production of milk and meat.

He said this during a press conference on two-year performance of Livestock Department at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam here on Thursday. He said a handsome foreign exchange could be earned through export of international standard meat and milk from Pakistan. He said, "It is our good luck that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are focusing on livestock.”

He said agriculture’s share in the country’s GDP was 20 per cent whereas livestock’s share was more than 60 percent in it. The minister said efforts were being made to improve the Livestock Department. The department’s main problem is lack of authentic data, he added.

Sardar Hasnain Dreshak said Animal Act was got passed from the Punjab Assembly. There is a need to work on brand improvement. The department is providing all possible facilities relating to cattle farming.

Vaccination of ''Kata'' disease is being carried out across the province to overcome it, he added. He said carpet vaccination was also being carried out in nine districts to eliminate foot and mouth disease in animals.