CM Usman Buzdar, health dept differ over corona deaths

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said 11 corona patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours and 223 tested positive out of 11,607 tested during this period.

In a statement, the CM advised people to remain careful as the number of patients is increasing. Observance of SOPs should continue and people should avoid unnecessarily visiting populous places, he said.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department said seven more Covid-19 patients had died and another 223 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to its report, the toll of fatalities raised to 2,276 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 101,237 in the province.

Out of a total of 101,237 infections in Punjab, 98,457 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,607 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,420,471 in the province.

After 2,276 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,989 patients, 1,972 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.