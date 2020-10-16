Governor Sarwar gives away dowry to 20 mass marriage couples

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar attended the mass marriage ceremony of 20 deserving couples and gave a dowry of up to Rs2 lakh each and a gift of Holy Quran to each couple.

The ceremony held on Thursday at the residence of Chaudhry Wajid, social worker and District Chairman of Sarwar Foundation. The governor gave a dowry of up to Rs200,000 and a gift of the Holy Quran to each couple. Talking to media on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan was facing many challenges, including economic ones which the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken all necessary steps to address. The government will fulfill its promise made with the nation to get rid of the problems like inflation and unemployment, he added. He said that during the first phase of corona, thanks to Allah Almighty, Pakistan has been spared huge casualties but now corona is spreading again, so it is the responsibility of everyone to continue following the government SOPs for protection from the virus; otherwise, the situation may get out of control, he added.

That is why the government was asking the opposition parties to take into account the dangers of COVID-19 and to ensure that the people were protected from the virus, he added.