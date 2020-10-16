8 bikes lifted

Rawalpindi: Rising robberies and dacoities have left Pinidities at the mercy of dacoits gang and robbers.

In a single day, as many as eight motorcycles were stolen from different areas adjacent to Raja Bazaar falling in the limits of City Police Station and Waris Khan Police Station.

The bike lifters stole a motorcycle from Imperial Market in broad daylight and despite CCTV footages, police failed to trace them.

The merchants in Raja Bazar and adjacent areas complained that rising numbers of bike robberies have disturbed their businesses. Anwar Ali, a local vendor in Urdu Bazaar said that people have no other option to park bikes in adjacent streets owing to rush in the bazar, and it has become routine that visitors are being deprived of their bikes.