Fri Oct 16, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 16, 2020

Female arrested, gold, cash recovered

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Lohi Bher Police has arrested a female involved in looting houses and recovered gold ornament and cash from her, a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed gave task to all Zonal heads to ensure arrest of anti-social elements. In pursuance of these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Irfan Abbas and others to ensure arrest of those involved in ransacking houses.

