Female arrested, gold, cash recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Lohi Bher Police has arrested a female involved in looting houses and recovered gold ornament and cash from her, a police spokesman said.
According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed gave task to all Zonal heads to ensure arrest of anti-social elements. In pursuance of these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Irfan Abbas and others to ensure arrest of those involved in ransacking houses.