CDA to install CCTV cameras in parks

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to install security cameras in parks of Islamabad. The decision for installation of security cameras in parks has been taken with the objective to provide safe and secure environment for the people visiting the parks and to keep watch on vile elements.

Parks Directorate has been directed to work in liaison with ICT police in this regard. Capital Development Authority has further decided to discourage and penalize littering by motorists on roads.

For this purpose, CDA has decided to work in collaboration with safe city project, which will provide imagery of motorists littering on roads. The motorists littering on road detected by safe city project cameras will be fined subsequently.