Museum of Pakistani languages planned

Islamabad : The establishment of the ‘Hall of Fame’ and ‘Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages’ in Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will be an important milestone for the interest of scholars and foreign guests.

The views expressed by the Board members at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the PAL on the occasion of the approval of the projects presented by the PAL.

The 25th meeting of the Board of Governors of the PAL was held in the Committee Room of the Academy under the chairmanship of PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk and the Board of Governors of the Academy.

The projects presented by the PAL, the Board of Governors approved the implementation of the proposal for more than 25 projects for the promotion and development of Pakistani languages and literature and the welfare of the writers and appreciated the work of the PAL. The members said that the Academy PAL under the chairmanship of Dr. Yousuf Khushk would soon make progress and increase its prestige globally. Chairman, PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk thanked the members for appreciating the performance of the PAL and praise for the projects.

Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, while talking about the projects undertaken under the PAL, said that PAL will try to complete the Hall of Fame to be constructed would be completed by March 23, 2021. The Museum of Pakistani Languages will try to complete it by August 14, 2021. The Iqbal Ambassador Conference will be held on November 9, 2020.