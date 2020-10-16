Fire leaves two minors dead

Two minor sisters burned to death on Thursday after a fire erupted at their house in Buffer Zone. Gabol Town police identified them as Umaima, 7, and Amna, 6, daughters of Syed Haris Ali. The childrenâ€™s screams brought the neighbours out of their houses to gather outside the minorsâ€™ home. They phoned the fire brigade after which firefighters arrived and put out the fire. The parents were out buying groceries at the time of the incident, and they had left the sisters behind locking them inside the house.