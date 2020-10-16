Man killed, two wounded in firing

A man was killed and two others wounded in a firing incident in the Lyari area on Thursday night. According to initial reports, the incident took place on Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyariâ€™s Chakiwara locality. The casualties were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Owais, son of Ayub, and the injured as Waqas, 31, son of Ayub and Liaquat, 45, son of Jalib Khan. Police said the motive behind the firing incident was yet to be fully ascertained but apparently, the incident took place over a property dispute. Further investigations are under way.