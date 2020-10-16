Cyprus speaker resigns

Nicosia: The speaker of the Cypriot parliament resigned on Thursday after he was secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for a fugitive investor.

Demetris Syllouris insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing but said he had decided to step down for the good of the office, after the corruption allegations broadcast by Al Jazeera tarnished Cyprus’s image as a European Union member.

"I have not violated the law in any way, but my resignation removes any pretext that my presence in the office of speaker hinders in any way the smooth functioning of parliament," Syllouris said in his resignation letter.

Earlier this week, Syllouris had said he would only abstain from his duties from October 19, pending the results of a police investigation, but eventually gave in to mounting pressure for him to go. He said people had taken political advantage of his initial desision not to resign.