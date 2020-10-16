Yemen’s warring sides begin prisoner exchange

SANAA: A hard-won prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and Huthi rebels got under way on Thursday with the departure of the first planeloads of released combatants.

The warring sides in Yemen’s long conflict are to exchange 1,081 prisoners over two days under a deal struck in Switzerland last month, the largest number since the conflict erupted in 2014.

An AFP correspondent watched the first planes depart from the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa. One of them was headed for the city of Abha in neighbouring Saudi Arabia with released prisoners of war from a Saudi-led military coalition that supports the Yemeni government, rebel officials said.

Those on board included 15 Saudis and four Sudanese. Planes are also due to depart from Abha and from the Yemeni government-held city of Seiyun in a complex operation overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross, rebel officials said.

UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths, who attended last month’s talks in Switzerland, hailed the successful start of the operation. "Today’s release operation, led by the ICRC, is another sign that peaceful dialogue can deliver," the envoy said.

"I hope the parties will soon reconvene under UN auspices to discuss the release of all conflict-related prisoners and detainees." The Yemeni government and the Iran-backed rebels resolved to swap some 15,000 detainees as part of a peace deal brokered by the UN in Sweden back in 2018.

The two sides have since undertaken sporadic prisoner exchanges, but this week’s planned swap would mark the first large-scale handover since the war erupted in 2014. "The transaction will be executed, with God’s help, on the scheduled dates today and tomorrow," Abdel Kader Mortaza, the rebel official in charge of prisoner affairs, said in a tweet. "The preparations have been completed by all parties," he added.