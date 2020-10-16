close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Yemen begins prisoner exchange

SANAA: A hard-won prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and Huthi rebels got under way on Thursday with the departure of the first planeloads of released combatants. The warring sides in Yemen’s long conflict are to exchange 1,081 prisoners over two days under a deal struck in Switzerland last month, the largest number since the conflict erupted in 2014.

