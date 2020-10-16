Yemen begins prisoner exchange

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SANAA: A hard-won prisoner exchange between the Yemeni government and Huthi rebels got under way on Thursday with the departure of the first planeloads of released combatants. The warring sides in Yemen’s long conflict are to exchange 1,081 prisoners over two days under a deal struck in Switzerland last month, the largest number since the conflict erupted in 2014.