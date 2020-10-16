close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
AFP
October 16, 2020

Antibody treatment for Ebola

AFP
October 16, 2020

Washington: The United States on Thursday approved a lab-made antibody treatment against the Ebola virus developed by the biotech firm Regeneron after it was shown to significantly reduce the mortality rate in a clinical trial. The drug was developed using the same technology platform that the company used to produce its experimental therapy against Covid-19, which President Donald Trump received after contracting the coronavirus.

