Five sentenced to death in BD

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court sentenced five men to death Thursday for the 2012 gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, amid growing public anger over rampant sexual violence. The sentence was handed down in the northern district of Tangailby a special tribunal set up to deal with cases of abuse against women and children.