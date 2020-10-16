Heavy rains kill 30 in India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD, India: At least 30 people have been killed because of sudden torrential rains and flooding in southern India, officials said on Thursday. In Hyderabad city, home to top IT companies, nine people were killed when a wall collapsed on them and 10 others died from electrocution and drowning, a local official told AFP.