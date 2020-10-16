close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
AFP
October 16, 2020

Kyrgyzstan president resigns

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to bring an end to the crisis sparked by disputed parliamentary elections earlier this month and avoid any further bloodshed.

Protests had erupted after the October 4 election was won by parties loyal to Jeenbekov, with opponents disputing the results, alleging vote-buying. The vote was later annulled but this did not quell the tensions.

