Antibody treatment for Ebola

Washington: The United States on Thursday approved a lab-made antibody treatment against the Ebola virus developed by the biotech firm Regeneron after it was shown to significantly reduce the mortality rate in a clinical trial. The drug was developed using the same technology platform that the company used to produce its experimental therapy against Covid-19, which President Donald Trump received after contracting the coronavirus.