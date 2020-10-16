close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 16, 2020

Five sentenced to death in BD

World

AFP
October 16, 2020

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court sentenced five men to death Thursday for the 2012 gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, amid growing public anger over rampant sexual violence. The sentence was handed down in the northern district of Tangailby a special tribunal set up to deal with cases of abuse against women and children.

Latest News

More From World