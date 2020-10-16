Pompeo hopes Armenia to ‘defend’ itself against Azerbaijan

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hope on Thursday that Armenia would "defend" itself against Azerbaijan, appearing to show sympathy to one side over the fierce clashes.

"We’re hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing," Pompeo said in an interview with WBS radio in Atlanta. Pompeo voiced hope that the two sides would "get the ceasefire right, and then sit down at the table and try and sort through... what is a truly historic and complicated problem set." The United States -- which has a strong Armenian diaspora but growing strategic relations with Azerbaijan -- has over the past two weeks voiced neutrality over the violence, urging both sides to talk.